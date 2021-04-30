UPAWS to hold Empty the Shelters event starting May 5

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – UPAWS & the BISSELL Pet Foundation (BPF) are once again aiming to Empty the Shelters across the country, starting Wednesday, May 5 through Sunday, May 9.
At UPAWS, dogs will be $25 to adopt, and cats and small animals will be $10. This includes their spay or neuter, vaccines, health check, microchip, and more. Special pricing is for dogs/cats one year on up.
You can find adoptable pets on www.upaws.org. Once an online application (link below) is submitted for a pet, shelter staff will work with potential adopters to schedule an in-person appointment with social distancing in mind.
Click here for the UPAWS application form link.
If you have questions, please email info@upaws.org or phone 906-475-6661.
