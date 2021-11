MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – If you’re looking for a new pet, the Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter (UPAWS) will be holding a free adoption event starting Monday, November 15.

MI Internet Company based out of Negaunee has sponsored all adoption fees, with up to a $1,500 sponsorship cap. Staff at UPAWS said there are plenty of animals to choose from.

For more information, you can visit www.upaws.org or call UPAWS at (906) 475-6661.

