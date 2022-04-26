MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter (UPAWS) and BISSELL Pet Foundation are holding an Empty the Shelter event May 2-15.

Pet lovers will have the opportunity to adopt a pet at a discounted rate, with BISSELL Pet Foundation sponsoring the remaining costs. $25 to adopt dogs / $5 to adopt cats and small critters. Special pricing is for dogs and cats one year on up. Small critters are of all ages.

Meet and greets/adoptions are done by appointment only for this event. Pre-approval of adoption interest application is strongly recommended. You can fill one out here.

View adoptable animals at www.upaws.org and then schedule an appointment to come to UPAWS in person to meet the pets.

A scheduled appointment will not guarantee a specific pet. The pet may have been adopted during a prior appointment.