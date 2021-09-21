UPDATE: Body of a missing man found in Marquette County

UPDATE 9/23/2021 at 2:30 PM – Marquette County Sheriff’s Office confirms the body of Aaron McGeorge was found Thursday morning near the area where his truck was found earlier in the week. The following is a press release from the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office:

At 11:35 am, the body of Aaron McGeorge was located by a Blackhawk Medivac helicopter crew from the Wisconsin Air National Guard. The body was located on the east side of County Road 550 and north of Sugarloaf Mountain. This location was 200 yards northeast of where Aaron McGeorge’s truck was found.

Preliminary findings at the scene lead investigators to believe the victim succumb to injuries sustained in a fall from a rock bluff. The Marquette County Medical Examiner’s Office will investigate and determine the official cause and manner of death. No foul play is suspected and an autopsy is scheduled for tomorrow (9/23/21).

Numerous factors made this search difficult. The terrain is rugged, it is a heavily recreated area, no cell phone service, the victim had no device that could be tracked, and the victim didn’t tell anyone where he was going. The Sheriff’s Office encourages the public to utilize the buddy system and to let someone know your itinerary when traveling in the woods and on the water.

The following agencies were involved in this collaborative effort:

• Marquette County Sheriff’s Office

• Marquette County Search and Rescue

• Alger County Sheriff’s Office K9 unit

• Michigan State Police K9 units

• Air Force Rescue Coordination Center

• US Coast Guard

• Wisconsin Air National Guard

• Marquette Township EMS

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office continues its search for a man who has been missing since Monday.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, they received a missing person complaint for Aaron McGeorge of Marquette Township. They believe he left his house on Monday in a red 2011 Ford F-150 pickup between 7-11:30 a.m.

Around 8:00 a.m. Tuesday, McGeorge’s truck was found on County Road 550 near Hogback Mountain. The Sheriff’s Office believes McGeorge went hiking in the area.

Marquette County Search and Rescue has started a search for Aaron McGeorge. Search and Rescue will be utilizing tracking dogs and is requesting the public to avoid the area around Hogback Mountain to avoid scent contamination. Anyone that may have possibly seen Aaron McGeorge, or has information that may assist in the search for him, is asked to call the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line (906) 225-8441.

On Thursday, the Sheriff’s office issued a public reminder to avoid the area while the search is ongoing. The United States Air Force Rescue Coordination Center has worked to provide helicopters from the United States Coast Guard and the Wisconsin Air National Guard to conduct air searches.