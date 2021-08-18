Update on Mather B Mine study for storing electrical energy in Negaunee

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJMN) – Faculty and Students from Michigan Technological university will be at Negaunee High School from 2:00 to 4:00 P.M. on Saturday, August 21 to provide an update on their study regarding the use of the abandoned Mather B Mine as underground pump-hydroelectric energy storage.

The study has been ongoing since 2019. The team will show a slide show in the high school auditorium at 2:00 then move to the cafeteria at 3:00 for community members to ask questions. The researchers are interested in hearing from residents to ensure that the final report addresses common questions.

An underground facility would not have the same impacts on surface waters and landscape that could concern people about a similarly-scaled facility built above-ground.

“While COVID interrupted some of what we intended to do, we have worked on this project from the perspectives of civil and electrical engineers, lawyers, government regulators, historians, social scientists, and planners, among many others. The results are complicated but provocative and exciting” said Timothy Scarlett, Associate Professor in the Department of Social Sciences at Michigan Technological University. “Our team grew to more than 15 professors and 20 graduate and undergraduate students, plus many others who helped. Dozens of people have helped us to think about this idea.”

The final draft will be reviewed by the city, WPPI Energy and the Alfred E. Sloan Foundation. After the team receives final comments from the listed partners, they will respond to the remaining questions in either a preface or conclusion in the report and then post the document for free download.