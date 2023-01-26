MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN)- Upper Peninsula Health Plan, Upper Michigan’s local Medicaid/Medicare health plan, has recently been ranked number one in a survey of patients nationwide.

UPHP is tied with three other health plans across the country. The survey, conducted by The Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems; measures patient satisfaction in six key areas, including access to needed care, scheduling of appointments, receiving timely care, communication with providers, and access to prescribed medication. The survey also measured care coordination and general customer service. UPHP CEO Melissa Holmquist credits her staff with their recent accolades.

“It comes directly from our members, which is why it’s so important,” said Holmquist. “Our staff here really deserves all the credit for this rating working directly alongside our providers. We really take our job very seriously. We’re a local organization, we’re taking care of our friends and neighbors. This is important work and we’re very proud of this rating and our continued efforts to put members first.”

Upper Peninsula Health Plan currently serves nearly 55,000 members across Upper Michigan, and its network exceeds 3,500 providers.