UPHS – Marquette discusses the importance of monitoring heart health

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – February is American Heart Month, and February 5 is Go Red for Women Day, an American Heart Association (AHA) initiative to raise awareness for women’s heart health.

“Every forty seconds a person has a heart attack in the United States, which is a pretty substantial statistic,” said Joe Ackerman, a UP Health System – Marquette registered nurse.

According to the AHA, nearly 80 percent of cardiac events can be prevented. Up until recently due to COVID-19, heart disease was the number one killer in America. Go Red Day encourages women to learn the warning signs of how their bodies may react to heart disease or a heart attack.

“When you have a heart attack, you see the traditional TV [men] heart attack: grab your chest, down my arm, my jaw hurts and things like that. Women tend to have more like back pain, or abdominal pain where they think it’s more indigestion more so than men do,” said Ackerman.

Ackerman says the number one thing on your list when getting checked by your doctor is your blood pressure.

“You’re more at risk with high blood pressure than anything else for a heart attack or even a stroke.”

Blood pressure, cholesterol, family history, and other factors all play important roles in keeping your heart strong. Having a healthy diet, exercising, and getting regular check-ups with your doctor are ways to prevent cardiovascular disease.

“You have to work a little bit to make your heart better. That’s what we focus on, that’s what we want everyone to do on their own. And if they need help, come see us and we’ll lead you down the right path.”

If you have questions about your heart health, UPHS offers a Heart Health Assessment on www.mgh.org/heart.

To learn more information about cardiovascular prevention and heart attack/stroke symptoms, click here.