Upper Peninsula facing critical blood shortage

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Wednesday the Marquette Lions Club is hosting a blood drive with the Upper Peninsula Regional Blood Center. The goal is to combat the blood shortage currently affecting the U.P.

As of April 27, seven of the eight blood types are categorized as red in the U.P. Regional Blood Center. This means the amount of blood available is much lower than the desired inventory amount. There was no B and AB negative blood available.

This blood shortage impacts 13 U.P. hospitals and the entire community.

You can call the U.P. Peninsula Regional Blood Center to schedule an appointment or find a blood drive near you at (906)-449-1450.

Learn more about blood shortage and donation tonight on at 6 pm on our show.

