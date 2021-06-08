Upper Peninsula Rainbow Pride organizes Ride with Pride

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – This year due to COVID-19 Upper Peninsula Rainbow Pride is hosting Ride with Pride in place of Pride Fest 2021 on June 26.

Cars, bikes and participants are encouraged to accessorize in teh most loud and proud Pride gear. The event leaves from the Northern Michigan University’s PEIF parking lot starting at 4:00 P.M. and will ride around the city of Marquette. If you cannot ride, you can cheer the parade on from checkpoints.

U.P. Pride is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization based out of Marquette, Michigan. Our main goals

include providing resources and hosting local LGBT-friendly activities and events.

For more information, check out the event on our Facebook page or visit the website at

www.uprainbowpride.org. If you have any questions, please send an email to

uprainbowpride@gmail.com.