US-41 construction project rolls on in Marquette Township

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – The orange cones went out in May along US-41 in Marquette Township, and they won’t be going away for a few more months.

MDOT is resurfacing the 2.8 mile stretch of road between the roundabout outside of Walmart and Target and the Front Street roundabout in Marquette.

“Right now crews are working on finishing up the outside lanes,” said Dan Weingarten with the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) “That’s complete replacement of the curb and gutter, the concrete placement on the sides. They’ll be working on pouring approaches to driveways and side streets. Once that’s done, both north and south lanes will be able to switch traffic from the inside lanes where it is right now to the outside lanes. Then they’ll do the same process on the inside lanes.”

The goal is to make the switchover in the next couple of weeks. Weingarten says the project is running a little behind, but if the weather cooperates, the contractors should be able to finish by the deadline at the end of October.

“We’re trying to work around the peak traffic times. We’ve done some work at night with the milling of the old pavement,” said Weingarten.

Weingarten says MDOT is hoping this fix will last for about 15 years with routine maintenance.

You can see MDOT’s full project plan here.

Other upcoming MDOT projects include.

2022, Resurfacing US-41 from the roundabout to Furnace Street in South Marquette.

2022, Finishing a two year project along US-2 in Bessemer. Rebuilding 2.7 miles of US-2 from Powdermill Creek to east of Cedar Avenue through the city of Bessemer, Gogebic County. The work will include reconfiguring lanes to add a center left-turn lane, storm sewer improvements, and city sanitary sewer and water main replacements.

2022, Completing the two-year US-41 Houghton project. Rebuilding 1.1 miles of US-41 from McInnes Drive to Isle Royale Street. The work will include converting the four-lane boulevard section to two lanes with designated turn lanes at major intersections, widening College Avenue to add a center left-turn lane, storm sewer improvements, and city sanitary sewer and water main replacements.

2023, another major roundabout will be built on US-41 west of Ishpeming at the Lakeshore Drive intersection.