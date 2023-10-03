MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – US-41 between Marquette and Negaunee has been under construction for much of the summer and it seems like it might finally be coming to an end.

Starting in June of this year, the 6 mile stretch of road went under construction. The construction was originally supposed to wrap up in September, however weather and construction delays have pushed the end date further and further.

“We’re anticipating that things can wrap up in mid October but that is weather dependent,” said Dan Weingarten, the Communications Representative for MDOT. “It depends on good weather lasting for a little bit longer. Right now they have about a week of paving work to do on the project still mostly on the western end of the project towards Negaunee. Also a couple of days of shoulder gravel work, and then there are a few signs and some line painting for the pavement markings and then they’ll add rumble strips to the highway as well at the end. So there are a few things left to do. But we do expect things to wrap up within the next couple of weeks.”

The main focus of the road construction has been creating safer conditions as well as smoothing and improving the road.

While the work wraps up, Weingarten asks drivers to be patient, pay attention to road signs, and do not allow yourself to be distracted in a work zone.

For updates on construction, you can find MDOT’s website here.