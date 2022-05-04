ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) – The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) has announced a resurfacing project on US-41/M-28 in western Marquette County will begin on Monday, May 9, 2022. The project will include the resurfacing of 3.5 miles of M-28/US-41 from Marquette County Road FNO to west of Marquette County Road AKE.

MDOT says work during the project will include sealing, asphalt milling and resurfacing, shoulder gravel, and pavement markings. The project includes a three-year pavement performance warranty.

The total cost of the resurfacing is estimated to be about $1 million, and MDOT says the project will directly and indirectly support 13 jobs.

Drivers can expect intermittent single-lane closures using traffic regulators over the course the resurfacing.

The project is estimated to conclude on Tuesday, June 21, 2022.