Utility trailer causes a head on collision in Negaunee Township

NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – At approximately 5:14 pm The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a head on collision on US-41 at Pond Road.

According to the Marquette Sheriff’s Office a 53-year-old Marquette resident was driving Westbound on US-41 when the utility trailer he was pulling separated from his truck. The trailer traveled across the median just west of Pond Road and made contact with an east bound Buick driven by a 31-year-old Negaunee Township woman. The Buick left the roadway and came to rest against a trailer that was parked on the Window Outfitters lawn. The female’s vehicle sustained heavy damage and she had to be removed from the vehicle with the assistance of the jaws of life. She was transported to the UP Health Systems Marquette via ambulance for treatment of her injuries.

The utility trailer, a Window Outfitters trailer, and a scissor lift (which had been on the utility trailer) were also damaged in the crash.

The male was issued a citation for unsecure load.