NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJMN) – According to a Facebook post from Old Town Disc Golf Course and shared by the City of Negaunee, parts of the course have been vandalized.
A destroyed tee sign and broken garbage cans have been reported.
Old Town Disc Golf Course asks if you see anyone vandalizing anything in the park to contact the police immediately and provide a description at (906) 475-4154.
Latest Stories
- Vandalism reported at Negaunee’s Old Town Disc Golf Course
- Western Upper Peninsula Health Department reports concerning increase in Gogebic County COVID cases
- ‘Out of some items’: Taco Bell dealing with nationwide ingredient shortage
- Back to school: Target, other retailers giving teacher discounts
- Here’s why the sun looks red this week