Vandalism reported at Negaunee’s Old Town Disc Golf Course

North Central UP

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJMN) – According to a Facebook post from Old Town Disc Golf Course and shared by the City of Negaunee, parts of the course have been vandalized.

A destroyed tee sign and broken garbage cans have been reported.

Old Town Disc Golf Course asks if you see anyone vandalizing anything in the park to contact the police immediately and provide a description at (906) 475-4154.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Follow Us

WJMN Local 3

Trending Stories