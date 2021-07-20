Vandalism reported at Negaunee’s Old Town Disc Golf Course

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJMN) – According to a Facebook post from Old Town Disc Golf Course and shared by the City of Negaunee, parts of the course have been vandalized.

A destroyed tee sign and broken garbage cans have been reported.

Old Town Disc Golf Course asks if you see anyone vandalizing anything in the park to contact the police immediately and provide a description at (906) 475-4154.