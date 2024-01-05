HARVEY, Mich. (WJMN) – Planning a wedding or big event? With so many things that go into that, there’s an event this weekend that brings vendors from across the Upper Peninsula and northern Wisconsin to one place to see it all.

A Bride’s Choice is hosting ‘The Ultimate Bridal Event’ this Sunday, January 7 from 1-5 p.m. at Ojibwa Casino-Marquette. The event will feature vendors in the areas of things like catering, decorations, photography and venues, just to name a few. There will also be swag bags, prizes and a live fashion show at 4 p.m.

“This a great event for brides and grooms, and just about anyone planning an event because of the variety of vendors that are there,” said Jasmine Verbrigghe, Store Manager, A Bride’s Choice. “You get to see different caterers. You get to see different entertainment, DJs. You get to see the different types of photographers, and all of the decorators bring something different. You get to really see how different everyone can make your event for you and how unique they can make your event.”

The event is free for all attendants. Pre registration closes Friday evening, but you can also register at the event.

