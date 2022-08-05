MARQUETTE, Mich. – Veridea Group, LLC a development company in the Upper Peninsula issued a response Friday following a letter sent from State Representative Sara Cambensy to Attorney General Dana Nessell. The letter from Cambensy expressed concerns about the dealings and development around the former Marquette General Property. Veridea Group calls the allegations, “meritless and reckless.”

Veridea Group has also responded with a letter of their own to Attorney General Nessell which can be found below:

The original letter from Cambensy was released on July 28. One day later, on July 29 Cambensy issued a revised letter.

In her revision, Cambensy removed question 14, which originally pointed to a potential conflict of interest after a donation was made to a candidate for the 109th District House of Representatives by a person who Cambensay alleged was the spouse of the CEO of the Veridea Group, the company selected as the Master Developer for the hospital project. The question was removed after Cambensy discovered the donation came from another Marquette area resident with the same first and last name.

The full response statement from Veridea Group can be read below: