MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Volunteers helped clean up the Iron Ore Heritage Trail in downtown Marquette on Friday.

Marquette County Conservation District held the event in honor of Earth Day. About a dozen people walked the trail collecting trash and items that could be recycled. The most found item along the path were cigarette butts.

“We’re just celebrating Earth Day! It’s one of those things where while we should be picking up trash and keeping the community clean all the time, sometimes we need a holiday such as this just as a kickstart and remind people of how beautiful it is here in Marquette,” said Heather Gustafson, district manager of Marquette County Conservation District.

The Iron Ore Heritage Trail in downtown Marquette is an area that the conservation district cleans up every year.

“We actually have a section of land in the Trestle Corridor we call it. We’ve planted native plants there, so if you go down the trail a little bit you’ll see our sign. It’s an area we go to every year to clean up trash and invasive species so that the wildflowers that we planted there can thrive,” said Gustafson.

If you missed out on Friday’s Earth Day cleanup, Marquette County Conservation District has a few upcoming events. Celebrate Arbor Day on Friday, April 29 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Presque Isle Park Pavillion. Foresters Sara Kelso and Jim Ferris will share the history of forestry in Michigan, explain how they manage forests today, and lead an exploratory hike of Presque Isle Park. All who pre-register for the event will receive a free native tree seedling. Pre-register by calling 906-226-8871 or emailing madeline.odonnell@macd.org.

On Saturday, May 14 from 10 a.m. to noon there will be a coastal cleanup at Founders Landing. Marquette County Conservation District is partnering with the Great Lakes Great Responsibility to help in their goal of picking up one million pieces of trash from the Great Lakes. Trash bags, grabbers, and gloves will be provided, and parking can be found on Lakeshore Boulevard.