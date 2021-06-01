Volunteers needed for 33rd annual Petunia Pandemonium – Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Marquette Beautification and Restoration Committee is calling for volunteers to help plant petunias on June 5 at 10:00 A.M.

They will begin on the west side of US 41 between Furnace and Genesee Streets. The lane closest to the planting bed will be closed and safety vests will be provided for all planters. The flower beds have been prepared and the soil has been amended to nourish the annuals. Flowers will be placed on the flower beds and be ready for planting.

Volunteers should wear old clothes and shoes and bring a trowel for digging. Sunscreen, hats and gloves are also recommended. Safety vests and extra trowels will be handed out in front of McCabe’s Quality Flooring. Planting takes about one hour, volunteers are advised to stay off the curb and out of the road and to work from the curb inward, facing the traffic. Bottled water will also be available at McCabe’s. The picnic will not be held this year and planters are welcome to wear masks although they will not be required.

Petunia Pandemonium has received awards including Keep Michigan Beautiful, Inc., Midwest Living Magazine and the Michigan Nursery and Landscape Association. The City of Marquette assists the committee with lane closures and a portion of the expense. The project spans over five months and includes water which the committee buys, soil preparation, plants fom Nagelkirk, mulch, weeding, fertilizing and plant removal in October. The committee also participates in the Adopt-A-Highway program and controls litter from Furnace Street to Father Marquette Park. They also plant and maintain the garden at the Father Marquette Park.

Due to COVID, in 2020 the Beautification Committee planted the petunias themselves wearing masks. The committee was not able to hold any fundraisers last year but will host their annual garden tour this summer. Donations to the committee’s efforts can be mailed to MBRC, P.O. Box 334, Marquette, MI 49855 or made online at mqtbeautification.org.

For further information please contact Barb Kelly, Petunia Pandemonium Chairperson, at 225-5077.

