Volunteers needed for beach and trail cleanup at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore

MUNISING, Mich. (WJMN) – September 25 is National Public Lands Day, Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore is hosting a beach and trail clean-up day between 9:30 A.M. and 12:30 P.M. along the beaches, overlooks and trails in the park.

Call 906-387-3700 or 906-494-2660 to sign up ahead of time or join on the day of, the first 50 volunteers will receive a free voucher for entrance to any National Park. On the day of the clean-up, volunteers are to meet at the Munising Falls Visitor Center located at 1505 Sand Point Road, Munising or the Grand Sable Visitor Center located at E21090 County Road H58, Grand Marais.

Trash on a beach, picture courtesy of the National Park Service.

Trash bags, gloves and pickers will be provided. Participants should dress for the weather and bring sunscreen, bug spray, lunch or snacks and water.

All kinds of trash washes up on the beaches of Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore or is dropped on the trails and overlooks. Cigarette butts, food wrappers, aluminum cans, and more detracts from the natural beauty of the area and hurts wildlife.

National Public Lands day was established in 1994. It is the nation’s largest, single-day volunteer event for public lands. It’s held annually on the fourth Saturday in September and brings out thousands of volunteers to help restore and improve public lands around the country. National Public Lands Day 2021 builds on last year’s theme of “More Ways to Connect to Nture,” and highlights diversity in public lands, people and the ways in which we value and care for these spaces.

