BIG BAY, Mich. (WJMN) – STAR Children’s Bereavement Services in the Upper Peninsula is looking for volunteers and helpers to assists with this yea’s Camp Star.

Camp Star is a free grief camp designed for children ages 8-17 who have experienced the

unfortunate death of a parent, friend, or loved one. It is a weekend long camp filled with traditional,

fun, camp activities combined with grief education and emotional support. It is open to children

across the entire Upper Peninsula.

This year the camp is scheduled for August 11-14th and will be located at Bay Cliff Health Camp in Big Bay.



Positions include Buddies (ages 18-25), Leaders (age 25+) and Activities Helpers (age 18+).

Volunteer applications are due June 24th.



Learn more about the positions and apply here: https://starcbs.org/get-involved/