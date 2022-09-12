ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) – Take a walk to support suicide prevention and postvention programs.

Marquette County Suicide Prevention Alliance is hosting the annual Marquette County Suicide Prevention Walk this Sunday at Al Quaal in Ishpeming. This event is held every year to raise funds for suicide prevention and postvention programs in Marquette County. The Walk Committee asks the community to walk and honor the spirit of the event and recognize suicide prevention, suicide loss survivors, attempt survivors, and family and loved ones of people who struggle.

“You know, we really feel that this event is important,” said Sarah Derwin, the Health Education for Marquette County Health Department. “Aside from raising funds for local suicide prevention programming here in Marquette County, to let people know who’ve lost somebody, or who might be struggling with thoughts themselves that their community cares for them, that their community is here for them, that we want to help, we want to be there for people, that we want to link people to resources to access what they might need.”

You can preregister for the event online or sign up the day of the walk.

If you want to know more about the Marquette County Suicide Prevention Alliance, you can find their Facebook page here.