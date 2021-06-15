Washington Street in Marquette reopened after report of a suspicious device in front of courthouse

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Marquette City Police department sprung into action Tuesday morning and blocked off the area in front of the Marquette Courthouse on Washington Street for reports of a suspicious device.

The device which is believed to have fallen off a truck holds a rolled up piece of paper which lists what’s being carried on the vehicle.

Buildings in the area were cleared briefly while the K9 unit was used to search the area.

The all clear was given around 11:00 A.M..

Detective Captain Gregory Kinonen with the Marquette City Police Department shared details of the investigation with us, once it was established the area was safe.

“We were contacted by the Federal Marshals at the Federal Courthouse and the Post Office, with reference to a suspicious device located on top of a FedEx mail box. So what we did was block off the area and evacuated local businesses with the belief that it is possibly an explosive device.”

Police removing the device from on top of the FedEx Box

“The area was evacuated, the streets were closed for a two block radius and then we went ahead and contacted the bomb squad. We referred back and forth with the bomb squad, showed them photos of the device, and came to the conclusion it was possibly not a explosive device. I contacted our bomb dog who came over and evaluated it. No alerts were made. We opened the device and found out it was a document carrier off the back of a semi truck.”

Detective Captain Kinonen then spoke to how quickly officers were able to secure the area.

“Once we received the call, the area was cordoned off probably within the first few minutes. People were removed from local businesses. The streets were cordoned off and it was probably within five minutes this area was secure.”

With the result being a piece of equipment left in an open area, this Detective Captain Kinonen spoke about how MPD officers handled the situation.

“This was best case scenario today. Everything came together quickly and it was mitigated as soon as it could be. It was a good experience for the department to go ahead and recognize what the needs are when it comes to this sort of threat in the city.”

Once the device was considered not to be a threat MPD conducted a protective sweep to make sure there was nothing else in the area.