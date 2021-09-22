WATCH: Dog sledding without the snow, preparing for the Dryland Dash October 9-10

NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – Dog sledding is a little different during the fall months in the Upper Peninsula. For one, there shouldn’t be any snow and that what the Dryland Dash is all about.
A pre-event to the UP 200 in February, the Dryland Dash will be held October 9-10 at Negaunee Township Park at 10 a.m. If you want to race of volunteer there is still time to sign up.
Local 3 met with some of the dogs preparing for the big event for more information on the event, click here.
