GWINN, Mich. (WJMN) – Getting ready for her first Polar Plunge, Local 3’s Haley Schoengart gets some practice in before she participates in the 2022 Marquette County Polar Plunge benefiting Special Olympics Michigan.

If you would like to sign up for the 2022 Polar Plunge, click here.

If you would like to donate to the cause, click here.