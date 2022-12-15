ELY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – First responders in Marquette County say they are experiencing a shortage of volunteers, and they need the community’s help.

In Michigan and across the nation, we have seen a critical shortage of first responders, especially in the past few years. Back in May 2022, Ely, Tilden, Humboldt, Champion, and Republic townships formed the West End EMS Authority to help improve EMS services in rural areas.

However, they say their eight-person volunteer crew is not nearly enough to cover these areas.

“We had this nice, robust group on the western end for years,” said Curtis LeSage, EMS manager for UP Health System – Marquette. “And as people have moved away, taken other jobs, stopped provided services, stopped working on those agencies. Republic Township closed their service, they don’t even have a first responder service up there at this point in time.”

Cheryl Grove is a retired 911 dispatcher but joined Ely Township as a medical first responder a year and a half ago. She said she is the last volunteer they have recruited since she joined.

“It’s been getting busier, because we have a very old population up here, especially on the West End,” said Grove. “We’ve been really busy. I just did the counting of the calls we’ve had since October, and it’s 47 calls. Sometimes we’ll get three to four pages a day. Sometimes it’s a problem with the ambulances are tied up. So, we’re paged, and we’ll go hold it down until they get there because sometimes, they’re coming from Marquette.

“I mean we only have one ambulance on call here at [UP Health System – Bell] and they have a backup when they need to call that one in. Then they’ll call in and stage ones at the post to send them up here if we need them. It’s getting to be a critical thing for people volunteering. I mean, it can be hard to be a volunteer because you’re paged day and night. But, you know, it’s very rewarding. It’s very rewarding and I enjoy it. I enjoy it a lot to the point that I go to a lot of calls,” said Grove.

As volunteers, most of the time these first responders in Marquette County are using their own personal vehicles when they are paged to an emergency. The hope is to get an ambulance and put it in an accessible and centralized location in the county.

“We do have a full truck that is set up, if need be, but you know if it’s closer to have your own vehicle you’re going to go. Which is quicker, I mean you’re not going to be able to get here and get somewhere that’s 10 miles away,” said Kimberly Koski, a medical first responder.

Michigan is trying to help address the shortage of first responders, as well. In the state budget, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced $5 million for local first responder recruitment and training grants, plus an additional $30 million in EMS scholarships. If you’re interested in learning more, UP Health System offers the School of EMT with a variety of course offerings. Click here to learn more.