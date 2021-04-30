West End Health Foundation announces recipients of Spring Capital Grant

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) – The West End Health Foundation announced 7 recipients of their Spring Capital Grant.

The board of directors reviewed 15 proposals that requested a total of more than $118,000 in funding requests. Recipients of the grant are:

Bay Cliff Health Camp – $5,000: Funding will assist with the purchase and installation of new ADA compliant doors.

City of Negaunee – $5,000: Funding will assist with the Teal Lake Beach Expansion Project.

Community Foundation of Marquette County – $5,138: Funds will support the purchase of AED units West End first responders.

Ishpeming Rotary Club – $7,500: Funding will assist with the Teal Lake Dock and Kayak Launch Project.

Kiwanis Club of Ishpeming – $2,500: Funding will assist with the playground project at Lake Bancroft.

Michigamme Township/DDA – $2,362: Funds will support the purchase of exercise equipment for the fitness center.

UP Disc Golf Association – $2,500: Funds will support the purchase of new tee pads for the Al Quaal Disc Golf Course.

To learn more about WEHF grant and sponsorship opportunities please visit our website at www.westendhf.org. If you have any questions, please contact the Foundation at 906-204-7410 or by email at manager@westhf.org.