West End Health Foundation awards checks to two Marquette County organizations

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The West End Health Foundation awarded Start the Cycle and Marquette County Cares Coalition checks as a part of their 2021 fundraising efforts.

Start the Cycle received $14,700 from a bike raffle held to support their “Building Community Through Biking” program for area youth. The Marquette County Cares Coalition received $15,272 from the foundations golf outing. The coalition focuses on programming in social emotional learning, alternatives to drinking and anti-vaping awareness.