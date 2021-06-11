West End Health Foundation awards Proactive Grants

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) – The West End Health Foundation announced five grant recipients from their Proactive Grant Cycle.
The grant focused on initiatives that serve area senior citizens this year.
The recipients are:
- Greater Ishpeming Commission on Aging – $10,000 for the Multi-purpose Senior Center. The new building will add activities and programs along with private offices for caseworker services.
- Negaunee Senior Center – $7,500 for “Adventures in Outreach,” a program to promote the center’s programs, resources and services to senior citizens.
- Cedar Tree Institute – $6,000 to assist with the “Healing Waters” program. The program gives practical tips on handling stress with specific training from the world of mind/body medicine in informal sessions to seniors.
- Trillium House – $5,000 to support the Care Fund which helps hospice patients who simply cannot be safe and comfortable at home.
- Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly – $1,500 towards a Firewood Assistance Feasibility Study. The program will provide a solution to the unmet need of “warmly aging in place.”
