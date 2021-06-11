West End Health Foundation awards Proactive Grants

North Central UP

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) – The West End Health Foundation announced five grant recipients from their Proactive Grant Cycle.

The grant focused on initiatives that serve area senior citizens this year.

The recipients are:

  • Greater Ishpeming Commission on Aging – $10,000 for the Multi-purpose Senior Center. The new building will add activities and programs along with private offices for caseworker services.
  • Negaunee Senior Center – $7,500 for “Adventures in Outreach,” a program to promote the center’s programs, resources and services to senior citizens.
  • Cedar Tree Institute – $6,000 to assist with the “Healing Waters” program. The program gives practical tips on handling stress with specific training from the world of mind/body medicine in informal sessions to seniors.
  • Trillium House – $5,000 to support the Care Fund which helps hospice patients who simply cannot be safe and comfortable at home.
  • Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly – $1,500 towards a Firewood Assistance Feasibility Study. The program will provide a solution to the unmet need of “warmly aging in place.”

Information on West End Fund grant and sponsorship opportunities can be found on their website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Follow Us

WJMN Local 3

Trending Stories