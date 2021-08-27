West End Health Foundation opens applications for Fall Programmatic Grant Cycle

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – The West End Health Foundation is announcing the opening of its Fall Programmatic Grant Cycle. The foundation will award up to $30,000 in grant funding to non-profit organizations that provide programs and services to residents in the West End of Marquette County.

Applicants should include information about how the grant program will provide services that address one of more of the following focus areas:

· Chronic Disease Education, Management and/or Health Screening

· Mental Health, Social and/or Emotional Support

· Obesity

· Physical Fitness and Exercise

· Substance Abuse Prevention and/or Treatment

· Access to Health Care

· Assistance to the Uninsured and Under-Insured

· Senior Independence and Socialization

· Environmental Health

All programs and services should be targeted to residents of Marquette County’s West End and should provide equity and inclusion. Marquette County’s West End is comprised of the following: City of Ishpeming, City of Negaunee, Champion Township, Ely Township, Humboldt Township, Ishpeming Township, Michigamme Township, Negaunee Township, Republic Township, Richmond Township and Tilden Township.

The WEHF Fall Programmatic Grant Cycle is now open. Applications are due by 5:00 pm on Friday, October 1, 2021.

Applicants must use the online Fall Programmatic Grant application located on the West End Health Foundation’s website www.westendhf.org. Contact the foundation manager, Doug Russell, by email at manager@westhf.org or by phone at 906-204-7410.