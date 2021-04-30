West End Health Foundation opens proactive grant

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) – The West End Health Foundation opened their Proactive Grant Cycle grants on April 20.

Applicants can submit proposals until May 10. The funding will go to non-profit organizations that provide programs and services to older adults in the West End of Marquette County. Older adults are those 60 years of age and older.

Proposals should demonstrate an emphasis on programs and services to older adults in Marquette County’s West End. Applicants should include information about how the grant would provide services that will address one of more of the following focus areas.

WEHF Proactive Grant Cycle 2021 Focus Areas

Access to quality programs that improve the health and wellness of older adults.

Raise awareness of and use of health-related programs and services for older adults.

Provide programs and services that reduce social isolation and loneliness.

Encourage and enhance programs and services that allow for aging in place.

Provide access to transportation for medical services and programs.

Address workplace challenges, unemployment, and underemployment.

Mitigate elder abuse and exploitation.

All programs and services should be targeted to residents of Marquette County’s West End and should provide equity and inclusion. Marquette County’s West End is comprised of the following: City of Ishpeming, City of Negaunee, Champion Township, Ely Township, Humboldt Township, Ishpeming Township, Michigamme Township, Negaunee Township, Republic Township, Richmond Township and Tilden Township.

Applicants must use the online Proactive Grant application located on the West End Health Foundation’s website www.westendhf.org. Contact the foundation manager, Doug Russell, by email at manager@westhf.org or by phone at 906-204-7410.