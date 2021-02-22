West End Health Foundation opens Spring Grant Cycle

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN/PRESS RELEASE) – The West End Health Foundation (WEHF) is accepting competitive grant applications for Spring Cycle 2021.

Applications are being accepted for capital and facility improvements and equipment grants that will improve the health and wellness of residents of the West End of Marquette County. Funding for the Spring 2021 Cycle will be limited to capital improvements and the purchase of equipment.

The WEHF funding is directed to non-profit organizations that provide programs and services which address one or more of the following as Areas of Concern; chronic disease education management or screenings; mental health and social or emotional support; obesity; environmental health; access to health care; substance abuse prevention or treatment; assistance to the uninsured or under-insured; senior independence and socialization.

Non-profit organizations with an IRS 501 C 3 or other non-profit designation, governmental units, and school districts are eligible to apply for grants.

The range of WEHF Competitive Grants range from $1,000 to $10,000.

Competitive grant cycles are set by the WEHF Board of Directors based on available funding. The WEHF is only accepting grant applications via an electronic portal located on the WEHF website www.westendhf.org.

Additional information about the WEHF Competitive Grants program can be obtained from Pam Christensen, Foundation Manager at wmchfmanager@gmail.com, or (906) 204-7410.