West End Suicide Prevention set to host 2 winter events next month

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) — The West End Suicide Prevention foundation are set to host 2 separate winter events next month.

The Silent Snow Sports for Suicide Prevention will be held on February 7th, as well as the 2021 LIVE Snowman Contest, which photos will be judged during the same week.

The 2021 LIVE Snowman Contest is a way for kids and families to get outside, do something fun and possibly win $100. Snowmen must be built in the Upper Peninsula during the month of January by residents of any age. Pictures of the snowmen can be sent to wesp@greatlakesrecovery.org.

Voting will take place via Facebook the week of February 7th. This will help to bring awareness to the West End Suicide Prevention page, which shares inspiration and resources. One additional vote will be given to any snowman that is somehow showcasing the LIVE Campaign.

Silent Snow Sports for Suicide Prevention is a virtual event that encompasses any aerobic snow sport such as skiing, snowshoeing, ice skating, snow biking, or any of the residents favorite winter activities. Participants will reap the benefits of engaging in an aerobic activity, being outdoors in the natural sunlight and fresh air and supporting a cause/being a part of something bigger. There are both physical and mental benefits associated with these activities. The event will take place the week of February 7th and registration is only $10.

All proceeds from the event will go to West End Suicide Prevention and the LIVE Campaign. All registered participants will receive a LIVE facemask. Registered participants that send a picture taken during the event, will be entered into a drawing for one of many door prizes.

If you would like to sponsor one of these events or would like more specific information, please contact Amy Poirier at apoirier@greatlakesrecovery.org.

West End Suicide Prevention is a dedicated and diverse group of individuals that are committed to reducing suicide and is facilitated by Great Lakes Recovery Centers. They created and introduced the LIVE campaign, a positive mental health campaign, in the fall of 2019.

LIVE, which rhymes with ‘give,’ stands for LOVE (yourself), INCLUDE (others), VALUE (life), ENGAGE (community).

The group also offers suicide prevention educational courses, distributes Dial Help (the areas 24/7 crisis line) and LIVE materials and holds several awareness events throughout the year.