West End Suicide Prevention to host second annual LIVE Art & Word Contest

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – West End Suicide Prevention will be hosting its second annual LIVE Art & Word Contest. The contest is a way to help break the stigma surrounding mental health concerns and suicide, as well as showcase the talents of high school students from across the Upper Peninsula.

The LIVE Art & Word Contest begins on Wednesday, September 15th and runs through Monday, November 15th. It is open to all high school students across the Upper Peninsula, whether they are doing in-person school, taking part in virtual classroom or home schooling. Students may submit, poetry, paintings, photography, song, graphic arts, quilting, or any other art form that addresses the theme of Mental Health Awareness.

The grand prize winner will receive $500. First place and second place prizes will be awarded in each of three categories – Visual Arts, Word and Song. Each piece of artwork will be judged by West End Suicide Prevention, as well as an Expert Panel. There will also be a chance for community members to vote for their favorite piece via Facebook. The LOVE sponsors include Great Lakes Recovery Centers and the Marquette County Suicide Prevention Alliance.

“The inaugural LIVE Art & Word Contest was a great success with 37 amazing entries from across the UP,” said Amy Poirier, West End Suicide Prevention Facilitator. “Seeing the talent of our Upper Peninsula youth, we wanted to give more opportunities for students in each category to win a prize. So this year there will be one grand prize winner with the highest overall score. And we will also give 1st and 2nd place prizes in each of three categories – Visual Art, Word and Song.”

West End Suicide Prevention is a group of individuals that are committed to reducing suicide and is facilitated by Great Lakes Recovery Centers. They introduced the LIVE campaign, a positive mental health campaign, on the west end of Marquette County in the fall of 2019. LIVE, which rhymes with ‘give,’ stands for LOVE (yourself), INCLUDE (others), VALUE (life), ENGAGE (community).

For more information on the LIVE Art & Word Contest and to find the Official Rules and Entry Forms, go to www.glrc.org/LIVE . If you have a background in Art, Music or English and would like to be a part of the Expert Panel or would like to sponsor this contest, please contact Amy Poirier at apoirier@greatlakesrecovery.org.

