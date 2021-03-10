West End Winter Wonderland 2021, canceled

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) – Due to inclement weather and the drastic melt in the snow pack, the Greater Ishpeming-Negaunee Area Chamber of Commerce has decided to cancel the fifth annual West End Winter Wonderland that was scheduled for this Saturday, March 13 at Al Quaal Recreation Area.

The rain, snowmelt, and warmer temperatures have all played a part in the cancellation of this event. Sledding, snowshoeing, and snow sculpting were activities planned for this weekend’s festivities.

“We were really looking forward to this event and trying to squeak it in before the end of winter,” said Bob Hendrickson, executive director of the Greater Ishpeming-Negaunee Area Chamber of Commerce. “It looks like Mother Nature had other plans.”

The GINCC is looking to make up this event sometime in April. To keep up with what is going on at the GINCC, click here.

