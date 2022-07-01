Boardwalk leading down to a sandy beach on Lake Superior in Marquette Michigan (Getty Images)

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – As the community gears up to celebrate Independence Day this weekend, Marquette Police Department has issued a reminder of city ordinances regarding what is and is not allowed on city beaches.

The department says extra patrol officers will be working this weekend to enforce the following:

Section 4-2 Consumption of alcohol on beaches is prohibited (except by permit). Section 22-24 People littering on beaches will be cited. Also, No Smoking is allowed on the beaches. Section 8-12 Animals are prohibited on all public bathing beaches.

Additionally, police ask visitors to remember to use only designated signed parking areas at Presque Isle Park. All others will be ticketed.

Finally, the department asks that everyone enjoy the beaches and help continue to keep Marquette beaches a fun, clean, and safe place for all people to enjoy.