MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – UPAWS and a large animal veterinarian hosted a class at the NMU campus Thursday afternoon on how to handle a loose horse.

The class was meant to be a general overview of basic information focusing on safety. It was targeted toward police departments, fire departments, first responders and anyone who could be involved in dealing with large animals running loose.

The veterinarian who instructed the class, Lara Stephens-Brown, said these incidents do sometimes happen, and it’s better to be prepared than have to react to a situation after the fact.

“The most important thing is to stay safe. They’re big, when they’re nervous and in a situation that they don’t know they can hurt themselves or you…they can ruin cars,” said Stephens-Brown. “So, [we’re] making sure that everybody stays safe and law enforcement is called and we get people with training into the situation.”

Margaret “Mickey” Brumm, a community volunteer who helped organize the event, said they’re looking into providing more opportunities for people to learn about safety while handling animals.