What’s Cooking with Alex: Savory Spring Sauce

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – Alex Palzewicz of Taste the Local Difference joins us ready to celebrate spring and the arrival of greens and springtime veggies. She’ll share updates on where to find local food near you this time of year. Alex also will be demonstrate how to make her favorite pairing for salad and spring rolls at home, a peanut or sunflower seed sauce. See below for recipe.

In Marquette County the following farms are still accepting CSA Members: Full Plate Farm, Mighty Soil Farm and Seeds & Spores Family Farm.

Also, a reminder that the Downtown Marquette Farmers Market begins this weekend, with most U.P. area farmers markets all beginning in the next month or so.

If you’re looking to find local food near you, visit www.localdifference.org and click ‘Find Food’ and ‘Farms,’ then search for farms or other local food businesses in your community.

Questions? Reach out to Alex: alex@localdifference.org

Savory Spring Sauce

1/2 cup of a creamy nut or seed butter – Alex really enjoys peanut or sunflower butter

3 tablespoons soy or tamari sauce

3 tablespoons maple syrup or honey

2 tablespoons rice vinegar

2 tablespoons sesame oil

2-3 tablespoons lime juice – squeeze you own!

*optional add a chili flake or oil to taste

Pair with fresh spring rolls or drizzle over a salad with roasted carrots and sesame seeds.