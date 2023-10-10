NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – With the air getting chillier and the leaves falling off the trees, the transition from rain to snow could happen soon.

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula typically sees their first measurable snowfall in the snow belt and higher terrain by the second week of October, so it might be time to start preparing.

“Obviously, historically if you go and look it has snowed in the month of October,” said Matt Zika, a Meteorologist at the National Weather Service. “If we think back to last October, we ended up with almost 20 inches of snow during the month of October. Back in 2020, I think we had 22 inches of snow that we measured during that October here in Negaunee. So it’s time for folks to start thinking ahead and realizing that winter isn’t going to stop, it’s going to come and there will be snow. So the sooner people start planning ahead or preparing the easier will be when we do get our first measurable snow across the U.P..”

Even though it’s time to prepare, snow is not in the forecast for the near future.

“Based off the overall pattern coming up here over the next week, while it’s going to be cool and damp and chilly across most of the U.P. for the next week, there’s not really enough cold air to produce significant snow,” said Zika. “And then it looks a little bit milder as we head through the latter part of October so probably and looking into the crystal ball more than likely, our first significant snow will probably hold off until the November time period.”

The National Weather Service explains that as we get into a stronger El Nino pattern, the weather could remain drier with above average temperatures across the U.P. this winter season.

But, that does not mean it won’t be snowy and cold, so get your firewood ready, get out your hats and coats, and consider making an appointment to get your snow tires on!