MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Fall is approaching which means it’s time for pumpkin picking, autumn leaves, sweater weather and preparing for snow.

The Michigan Upper Peninsula typically starts to see snow in the fall and it doesn’t stop until well into the spring months. The first day of measurable snow changes every year and is different based on where you are in the U.P. So, when can we expect to see snow this year?

“Right now, looking at the long term pattern heading out for the rest of September and October, it looks like we are going to have more above normal temperature days than below normal temperature days,” said Matt Zika, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Marquette. “So, it seems quite unlikely that we are going to see those first flakes before we get into the month of October. And then, we’re just going to have to see where things go after that.”

The first snowfall can be as early as the second week of September, but usually starts in mid October for higher terrain areas and areas affected by the lake. In the southern parts of the U.P. snow usually starts in early to mid November.

As we start getting closer to fall, it’s time to start thinking about when to prepare for snow. So, what are some tips to keep in mind as we enter the snowy months?

“Obviously, common sense is the big thing, in regards to any of the seasons that we go through,” said Zika. “Winter time, if you’re not used to driving on the snow, it’s very important, even for non first timers to have a safety kit in their car. Make sure, you know, they have some kitty litter or a shovel, extra supplies, blankets, things like that in case they do get stranded in a big winter storm. And then, obviously, with preparing just to go outside with boots and mittens, and snow shovels, and things like that.”

It’s important to start planning ahead for those of us who are new to the U.P. winters and those of us who know all about it. But, don’t get too excited about the snow just yet! We still have some warm weeks ahead before we see that wintry weather.

If you want to know more about snow climatology in the U.P., you can read more about it here.