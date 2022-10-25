MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Will the weather on Halloween be a trick or a treat this year?

Last year’s Halloween candy stash is disappearing. Will the weather allow trick or treating, or will we have to raid the discount candy aisle on November 1st?

The end of October in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula is always a mystery, it could be rainy, snowing, or just cold.

As we near this spooky holiday, everyone will be throwing together their finishing touches on their costumes. Since this time of year can get pretty chilly, most people might be wondering whether or not they need to wear a sweater under their Dracula cape.

“I don’t think this year’s going to be the heavy winter coats type of style, where you got to have that big winter coat under your costume,” said Tom Kippen, the Chief Meteorologist at Local 3. “You should be A-Okay to get through your Halloween with just your regular costume on, especially if it’s a heavier costume, you should be okay there.”

With temperatures on the milder side, it shouldn’t be too cool to ghoul. However, it can sometimes get rainy or even snow this time of year. So, should you consider putting on some rain boots to dance the Monster Mash?

“Right now it looks like it should be dry on Monday, so the chance of precipitation is low,” said Matt Zika, a Meteorologist at the National Weather Service. “I know in the past and through the years, we’ve had years where it has snowed on Halloween or there’s been snow on the ground. But, summing it all up through history, or over the last hundred plus years, it’s probably about 10 percent of our Halloweens where it’s actually snowed or there was snow on the ground.”

Halloween weather looks like it will be a treat! A spooky chill might be in the air, but it should remain nice and dry as you head out to haunt the town. Have a Spooktacular Halloween!