NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – With the roads full of hungry people and homes full of delicious food, traveling during Thanksgiving week can sometimes be a knife to the drumstick.

In Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, weather in November could gobble up your travel plans. But, being thankful this Thursday should be a piece of pie with weather that’ll keep your holiday plans casse-rolling!

“Despite multiple systems moving through the area this week, travel really doesn’t look to have an impact from the weather,” Joe Phillips, a Meteorologist at the National Weather Service. “We might have some rain showers, maybe mixed with some snow near Lake Michigan tomorrow and anybody going downstate should expect the same as well. And then we got a cold front moving through tomorrow as well from west to east that might kick off a little bit of light snow, and then we got another cold front coming in about midweek, Wednesday-Thursday timeframe, that might kick off some lake effect snow, but overall everything is looking very light. So no significant accumulations, no significant travel impacts are expected.”

Stop, drop and pass the rolls this Thanksgiving and gobble up an extra slice of pie, with colder temperatures at the end of this week, it might be a good time to start putting on your winter coat!