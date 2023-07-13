MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The northern lights are a spectacular sight to see, if you can catch them. News about the lights being visible tonight started popping up almost a week before the show was expected to take place.

Unfortunately, with predictions that far in advance, it’s very likely they will change, and in this case, they did change.

“Sometimes weather forecasts like Northern Lights forecasts, five to seven days out are not the greatest,” said Tom Kippen, Chief Meteorologist at Local 3. “So, as of now it looks like we aren’t in the best shape to see the northern lights tonight and also for the daytime on Friday. Also, there’s a chance we could see a little bit more in the way of clouds. And, unfortunately we do have some rain shower chances here as we go into tonight, Thursday night, and also into the daytime and nighttime hours on Friday and even early Saturday morning. And if we do see the northern lights, there’s a chance clouds and rain showers could hamper the view. Another thing is we are in a period here in the summer months where we have less darkness. So, if there’s a time we are going to see the northern lights, we kind of have to thread the needle here in terms of our darkness. Meaning, if we’re going to see the northern lights best chance to see it would be between midnight and perhaps three or four in the morning.”

Even though tonight’s Northern Lights forecast is a bust, there might be a chance for tomorrow night, if the cloud coverage is just right and if you’re willing to stay up late enough!