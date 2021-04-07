Winner of 2021 Teal Lake Melt-Down announced

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJMN) – On April 5 at 3:18 P.M. the headframe structure broke through the ice on Teal Lake.

Mike Guenette of Negaunee, placed his bet that the structure would fall through at 3:01 P.M. on April 5. This makes him the winner of $2,188. The Teal Lake Melt-Down fundraises the Negaunee Lions Club and the Greater Ishpeming-Negaunee Area Chamber of Commerce. Community members purchased tickets to guess when the headframe would break through the ice. The winner is the person who guessed closest to the time. The deadline for sales was April 1.

This is the fifth year that the Negaunee Lions Club has held this fundraiser, and the third year the Greater Ishpeming-Negaunee Area Chamber of Commerce has partnered with them.