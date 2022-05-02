NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJMN) – The 2022 Teal Lake Melt-Down competition came to an end over the weekend as the replica mine shaft head-frame structure that sits on the lake’s ice sank through at 6:19 p.m. on Saturday, April 30.

The Greater Ishpeming-Negaunee Chamber of Commerce (GINCC) has announced the winner is Vickie Paupore of Negaunee, who was closest to guessing the time with an entry of 6:20 p.m. on April 30.

Paupore wins the competition’s prize of $2,431, which was funded through $5 tickets bought by the public. All other proceeds raised go towards the Negaunee Lions Club and the GINCC.

Video surveillance of the melt-down was provided by Range Telecommunications, who monitored the site for the exact time the head-frame sank. The structure will be recovered by the Marquette County Search and Rescue Team as part of its annual training.

This marks the competition’s sixth year held by the Negaunee Lions Club, and fourth year with GINCC as a partner. Both organizations express thanks for the public’s participation.