Winter Mask-erade: United Way of Marquette County, DIGS holding mask decorating contest

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN/PRESS RELEASE) – It is probably safe to say that face coverings and masks will continue to be worn in the coming months.

The United Way of Marquette County is collaborating with DIGS Marquette and Double Trouble Entertainment to hold the first (and only) Winter Mask-erade Contest.

The face mask decorating contest is a free, virtual event for anyone to participate in. Grab a plain, unadorned face mask (pleated disposable or plain black or white face mask) and decorate it however you wish, as long as it’s still wearable.

“We see this as a great way to have some fun while encouraging the community to stay

safe,” said Andrew Rickauer, the executive director of the United Way of Marquette County.

“Anyone can enter the contest, it’s free and gives you an outlet from the winter and the

pandemic – let’s have some fun!”

Those who enter have the chance to win a gift card to a local business. Prize categories include Most Unique, Best Mask for Formal Attire, Youth, and People’s Choice.

To enter the contest simply submit a photo of someone wearing the mask, name, and indicate if you

are entering the youth category. Submissions are due no later than March 14 to unitedway@uwmqt.org or on the United Way of Marquette County’s Facebook event page.

Voting for your favorite masks will take place on an online forum through March 20, which can also be found on the United Way’s Facebook page or website.

Free masks are available at DIGS in Marquette or at the United Way of Marquette County location. If you don’t plan to participate in the contest, the United Way is offering free masks to anyone who may need them.