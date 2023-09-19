MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – It won’t be long until the first snow fall here in the Upper Peninsula, which means many kids in our community will be in need of new winter gear.

Project Keep Kids Warm is gearing up for its 14th year of providing warm winter outerwear for children in need throughout Marquette County. Project Keep Kids Warm is completely volunteer-run and is dependent upon support from local businesses and organizations. Last winter, the project helped provide winter clothing to more than 370 children from multiple school districts.

“There are families that come under difficult times, or something happens that’s just not accounted for in their budget or in their lifestyle,” said Project Coordinator Richard Derby. “It could be the loss of a job or some other hardship or setback and all of a sudden when you put winter clothing into your winter budget, it’s expensive. And we recognize that and so this ministry and outreach, which we’ve been doing for so long really helps those families that are in those people’s special circumstances.”

Project Keep Kids Warm works with the school districts to help identify which students are in need of winter clothing. If you would like to donate, used clothing cannot be accepted. However new winter items such as coats, boots, hats, gloves, and snowpants can be dropped off at Wesley United Methodist Church at 801 Hemlock Street in Ishpeming or Immanuel Lutheran Church at 520 US Highway 41 E. in Negaunee.

Monetary donations are also accepted. Your tax-deductible check can be sent to:

Wesley United Methodist Church

P.O. Box 342

Ishpeming, MI 49849

Please make check payable to Wesley United Methodist Church with a note in the MEMO line

that it is for Project KKW.