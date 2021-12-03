Winter Snow Fun Holiday Parade and City Tree Lighting helps people get in the holiday spirit

DOWNTOWN MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Holiday magic was in the air on Thursday for the 11th Annual Downtown Marquette Winter Snow Fun Holiday Parade. People gathered on Third Street to catch a glimpse at the various floats that were guaranteed to get anyone in the holiday spirit.

Following the event, people were invited to the Marquette Commons for Santa and Mayor of Marquette, Jenna Smith to officially kick off the Christmas season by lighting the city of Marquette tree in the 46th annual City of Marquette Tree lighting ceremony.

“This event is traditionally held on the first Thursday of every December,” Jenna Smith, Mayor of Marquette said. “I did it two years ago, last year we weren’t able to do this event, we did a drive-through and it was great but it feels way better to be back, having a parade, seeing Santa, and seeing everyone. We are outside and it feels pretty safe to be out here even with all of the COVID and I am really glad to be back at it.”

With everything to make all of your holiday dreams come true, this event is something people look forward to year after year.

“Well this is a great event to have every year,” Tara Laase-McKinney, Promotion and Events Coordinator, Marquette DDA said. “It is a great way to kick off the holiday season and it brings a lot of cheer to the community.”

At the event, Santa Claus himself even said he loves to visit Marquette for this parade each year because most of the kids in the Upper Peninsula are on the nice list.