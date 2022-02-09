ALGER COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – With significant attendance expected for the 2022 Munising Ice Fest happening this week, the growing event is part of a larger trend in Alger County in recent years. Alongside other major tourism seasons in summer and fall, the Alger County Chamber of Commerce says tourism in winter months has seen consistent growth over the past decade.

“As long as you have snow, we do great. We’ve had a very busy winter with snowmobiling, with the silent sports,” said Kathy Reynolds, CEO of the Alger County Chamber of Commerce. “Every weekend if you come to town, or to Alger county or anything like that we have just had a boatload of people staying at hotels and other lodging establishments in the area.”

A big contributor to the popularity of outdoor activity is Alger County’s extensive trail system, allowing for sports like cross country skiing, fat tire biking, and snowmobiling to be enjoyed across the county. In comparison to other parts of the midwest, the consistent snowfall the area receives means the trail conditions are almost always compatible with the schedules of outdoor enthusiasts, both local and from out-of-town.

“We have such great trails and connecting trails,” Reynolds said. “And whether you’re going over to Grand Marais or you’re going east of here or going west, over in the western U.P. they’ve got a great trail system and the eastern U.P. does too. So when someone comes up here they can almost be guaranteed that there’s going to be snow, that’s one thing about here and they can always be guaranteed there’s going to be a lot of trails.”

Reynolds says renting of snowmobiles has grown in recent years, often as a one-day activity for tourists as part of a longer trip to visit multiple spots in the U.P. While spreading the word of activities to enjoy or sights to see relied on word of mouth in the past, the rise of photos and videos on social media have made natural landmarks more common destinations.

(Photos Courtesy of Munising Visitors Bureau)

“The social media aspect of it, whether it’s ice climbing, whether it’s water falls, or whether it’s things like Eben Ice Caves, people see that photography and they want to go to that place and see those things,” Reynolds said. “And even though snowmobiling is still extremely hot and heavy and very busy, you’ve now got those other things, too, that people want to see and do. So sometimes they combine all those things together and of course make it longer stays.”

Local 3 plans to have additional coverage of the Munising Ice Fest this week. To keep up with events in Alger County, check out the Alger County Chamber of Commerce on Facebook.