Wobble before you gobble on Thanksgiving at the IshpeTurkey Trot

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) – Before you dive into a feast of all your favorite holiday dishes next week, you can run or walk a 5k at the IshpeTurkey Trot.

The event takes place on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 25 along the Iron Ore Heritage Trail in Ishpeming. It starts at 9 a.m. at the Ishpeming High School. All benefits from the event will benefit the Hematite Power Packs, which help feed students in the school district.

“It’s a great event to raise money to fight hunger on a day where we’re probably going to eat too much and to get outside,” said Matthew Bloch, co-director of IshpeTurkey Trot. It’s on the Heritage Trail, which is a beautiful area this year. Hopefully, we’ll have a little dusting of snow, not too much. But a little dusting of snow. It would be a great thing to just get out with your family, encourage people to get out and move.”

You have until the morning of the event to pre-register. You can do so online at www.ishpeturkey.com.

The entry fee is $15 per person.

The map of the IshpeTurkey Trot trail.

Latest stories