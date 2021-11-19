Wobble before you gobble on Thanksgiving at the IshpeTurkey Trot

North Central UP

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) – Before you dive into a feast of all your favorite holiday dishes next week, you can run or walk a 5k at the IshpeTurkey Trot.

The event takes place on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 25 along the Iron Ore Heritage Trail in Ishpeming. It starts at 9 a.m. at the Ishpeming High School. All benefits from the event will benefit the Hematite Power Packs, which help feed students in the school district.

“It’s a great event to raise money to fight hunger on a day where we’re probably going to eat too much and to get outside,” said Matthew Bloch, co-director of IshpeTurkey Trot. It’s on the Heritage Trail, which is a beautiful area this year. Hopefully, we’ll have a little dusting of snow, not too much. But a little dusting of snow. It would be a great thing to just get out with your family, encourage people to get out and move.”

You have until the morning of the event to pre-register. You can do so online at www.ishpeturkey.com.
The entry fee is $15 per person.

Image preview
The map of the IshpeTurkey Trot trail.

Latest stories

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Follow Us

WJMN Local 3

Trending Stories