AUTRAIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – On Wednesday, January 5 around 8:45 pm a 911 call was received at the Alger County Sheriff’s Office reporting a single snowmobile PIA on Trail #8 near Addis Lake Rd in Autrain Twp. of Alger County.

The investigation concluded that a 42 year old female exited the trail at struck a tree. The patient is determined to be in critical condition at this time. Alcohol and excessive speed are determined to be the primary factors for the cause of the crash.

Alger EMS, Alger County Rescue “21” and the Alger County Sheriff’s Office responded to the accident. The patient was transported directly to U.P. Health Systems in Marquette.

No names are being released at this time.